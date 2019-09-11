Police searching for 24-year-old man accused of shooting woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Columbia Police Department are continuing their search for a 24-year-old man who is accused of shooting a woman in the lower body.
Investigators said Calvin Graham faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting the woman on the 100 block of Lorick Circle.
Officials believe Graham had a conflict with a man who was the intended target.
The warrant for Graham is now in the National Crime Information Database.
If you have any information on Graham’s whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.