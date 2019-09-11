Midlands 9/11 remembrance ceremony being held in the morning for the first time, like tributes at Ground Zero

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Wednesday morning, South Carolina will honor our fallen heroes, first responders, and our military as we mark 18 years since the tragic events of 9/11. A Historic Morning of Remembrance is being held at the 9/11 Memorial at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
Irmo Fire Chief Mike Sonefeld is also the Vice Chairman of the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina, the organization behind Wednesday’s ceremony. He says, some of today’s first responders and military members were not even born the day that the 9/11 terrorist attacks happened. The chief says it’s important that everyone remember the emotion felt across the country, and never forget the impact we still feel nearly two decades later.
Wednesday’s ceremony will pay tribute to those who perished on September 11, 2001 and also honor our first responders and military members who continue to serve and protect. Sonefeld says this is the first year the remembrance is being held in the morning to better resemble the tributes being held at Ground Zero.
“When I went to New York for several for the anniversaries there, it’s done in the morning and the entire city and the public safety sides, it stops, and they recognize all the events of that morning – when the planes hit, when the towers came down, when the Pentagon was hit, Pennsylvania – all of those, they take a minute to remember because it wasn’t just the one event in New York. So, we’re going to replicate that and we think it’d be a more powerful way to remember it,” Sonefeld said.
Several members of the Gold and Blue Star mothers will be in attendance for the ceremony, along with the 246th Army Band. There will also be a performance by the White Knoll School Choir.
Sonefeld says White Knoll Middle School has helped to continue a partnership between New York and South Carolina, which is more than a century in the making.
“New York helped us in the 1800’s when our city was burning. White Knoll Middle School responded at 9/11 and raised money to buy a firetruck and that has been the connection ever since. So, we haven’t stopped that connection. We’re going to continue to do it. They support us. We support them,” Sonefeld said.
WIS-TV also spoke with a Gold Star mother, Diane Rawl, who’s planning to attend the Historic Morning of Remembrance. Her 30-year-old son, Ryan Rawl, was a first lieutenant serving as a platoon leader in Afghanistan when he was killed by a suicide bomber in 2012. His mother says her son would be delighted to see South Carolinians come together and remember the sacrifices of all of our country’s heroes.
“All of the Gold Star Mothers and the Blue Star Mothers – we have a close bond because we have that loss that really is hard to explain and nobody else really feels that, but we are so thankful that we have organizations like the 9/11 committee that continue to remember our love – don’t want our loved ones forgotten and we don’t want their service forgotten,”Rawl said.
A prelude to Wednesday’s Historic Morning of Remembrance begins at 8 a.m. and the ceremony begins at 8:40 a.m.
WIS-TV general manager, Lyle Schulze, will be the keynote speaker and is hoping to be joined by two of his sons who serve(d) as officers in the U.S. Air Force.
