Man arrested in Buffalo in connection with deadly shooting near Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 36-year-old man has been arrested by Columbia Police in connection with a shooting that killed a man on Patterson Road on September 6.
Officials with CPD said James Hanton was caught Tuesday night by police in Buffalo and members of the U.S Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Authorities said the victim, who is identified as 25-year-old Michael Brice, was fatally shot suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body following an argument.
Hanson is currently being held at a holding center in Eerie County, New York. He faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Officials believe Hanton will be extradited to Columbia.
