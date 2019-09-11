Hootie and the Blowfish launch giving campaign during Columbia concert series

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia favorites Hootie and the Blowfish are back in Columbia for an epic three-night stay to end their “Group Therapy” concert tour. Though music may be what they are known for, the band is taking this opportunity as well to give back to the community they love so much.
The Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation is partnering with Central Carolina Community Foundation for “HootieGives” during their three shows at Colonial Life Arena. Each night a different local cause will receive the full “Hootie Gives” treatment and shows will be accepting monetary donations with the band matching up to $20,000 per cause. The more you give - the more our local charities receive.
Here’s how you can help:
- Wednesday, September 11: Donations for 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina to support military personnel and first-responders. Monetary donations accepted at all arena gates.
- Thursday, September 12: School supply drive for Richland County Public Education Partners & SC for Ed (specific items needed: pencils, dry erase markers, copy paper, facial tissues, bleach wipes). Donations accepted at all arena gates.
- Friday, September 13: non-perishable food drive for Harvest Hope Food Bank. Donations accepted at all arena gates.
- You can also give online at www.HootieGives.org
- Text SCHEROES, SCSCHOOLS and/or HARVEST to 44-321 to donate to each respective cause.
- Mail a check to Central Carolina Community Foundation (2142 Boyce St, Suite 402, Columbia, SC 29201)
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.