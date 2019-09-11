9/11 Historical Morning of Remembrance: In memoriam and honor of the SC Midlands first responders and military service members

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina will remember and honor South Carolina Midlands first responders and military service members during a 9/11 Historical Morning of Remembrance program to be held at the 9/11 Remembrance Memorial located at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
The 9/11 Historical Morning of Remembrance pays tribute to those who died during the historic events of 9/11 and honors the first responders and military service members who serve daily to protect the freedom of American citizens and keep communities and loved ones safe.
Lyle Schulze, Vice President & General Manager of WIS-TV News 10 will be the keynote speaker at the event. Schulze may be joined by his sons Major Benjamin Schulze and Staff Sergeant Patrick Schulze, both of whom proudly serve(d) as officers in the United States Air Force.
Joining the Schulze family will be members of the Gold and Blue Star Mothers, the 246th Army Band, White Knoll High School Choir, Dawn Yamashiro, a 9/11 Family Member, the Palmetto Pipes and Drums, members of the military, first responders, JROTC/ROTC students and many others who support and serve.
A special tribute will be rendered at the times of each of the plane strikes on that historic day Sept. 11, 2001 that changed the lives of many forever. The 9/11 Historical Morning of Remembrance event is open to the public.
WIS will be streaming the event live within this story and on Facebook.
