Gang shooting leaves two dead and three injured in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The investigation continued today into a deadly shooting in Sumter that left two people dead and three others fighting for their lives. It took place at the Sunoco gas station on Broad Street in the overnight hours on Sunday.
Police initially said they were looking for three men for a variety of charges. However, as of today Ellquin Williams and Devante Wilson were both listed as being in custody. Keyonte McGee was not. He’s wanted on a family court bench warrant.
“This violence got to stop, because if these parents don’t get to their kids who say they want to be something that they aren’t they are going to be right where my son is and I hate to say it,” Lavandia Wilson, Middleton’s mother, said.
Gregory Middleton took his last breaths during the gang-related shooting on Sunday morning. The shooting happened right across the street from a popular night club.
“Solve that with your mouth,” Wilson said. “Don’t take it out on each other wanting to kill each other. That’s not what we’re living for. That’s not life.”
Robbie Baker, the sumpter county coroner, said bullet casings covered the ground.
“There were still people out there on-looking. Looking at what was going on. Cars still riding by. So how we didn’t get more people shot you know God only knows,” Baker said.
Middleton’s cousin, Michael Rodgers, was pronounced dead at the hospital later that night.
Baker says homicide is a rising issue in Sumter, with 8 homicides in the last 3 months.
“I’ve never seen that in 35 years,” Baker said. “I’ve seen 8 or 10 homicides spread out over the course of a year but I’ve never seen so many homicides in such a short period of time.”
Wilson, who hasn’t seen her son since before the shooting, said she wants to see his body and say goodbye.
“That’s all I’m asking. I just want to see my baby,” Wilson said. “That’s the only way I’m going to be at ease. And let him know momma is good”
Wilson said her son’s funeral will be held this Sunday.
Sumter police have not released any additional information today regarding the investigation, but are offering up to a five thousand dollar reward for more information on the incident. Sumter police are asking anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report it to crime stoppers at 1-888-crime-SC.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.