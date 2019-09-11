First Alert Forecast: Tracking the heat and the tropics…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Looking for some heat relief? Well, we don’t have a lot of it over the next several days. We do have a lot of heat though.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· High temperatures will be in the mid 90s Thursday and Friday. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to the low 100s. Take it easy outside.
· A few pop-up showers and storms are possible Thursday. Rain chances are around 20%. Some storms could develop on Friday. Rain chances are around 30% Friday.
· Highs will be in the low 90s this weekend.
· Isolated showers/storms are possible Saturday (20%). Storm chances are around 40% on Sunday.
· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics for potential tropical development.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog is possible. It will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low 70s.
The heat and humidity will continue into Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 90s on Thursday. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits, so be careful in the heat. A few isolated showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 20%. By Friday, highs will be in the mid 90s again by afternoon. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s. A slightly better chance for storms will arrive Friday. Rain chances are around 30%.
This weekend, we’ll see highs in the lower 90s. Still, with the humidity, it will likely feel like the mid 90s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. A few isolated storms are possible Saturday. Rain chances are around 20%. By Sunday, rain/storm chances will rise to about 40%. We’re not expecting a washout, though, for your weekend. We’ll keep an eye on your forecast.
We’re also keeping an eye on a couple of areas in the tropics. One area in particular is near the Bahamas. It has about a 70% chance to develop into a tropical depression over the next 5 days as it moves northwest. It’s being called Invest 95-L. Most of our forecast models take the system over Florida, then either into the Gulf of Mexico this week into the weekend or northwest into Florida into Georgia. We’ll have to watch it closely. Depending on the track, parts of South Carolina could pick up on some of the moisture. Again, we’ll watch it.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Areas of Patchy Fog. Warm and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Isolated Storm (20%). Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Storms Around (20-30%). Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat Index in the upper 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s. Heat Index in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
