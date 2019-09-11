First Alert Forecast: Tracking the heat and the tropics…

We’re also keeping an eye on a couple of areas in the tropics. One area in particular is near the Bahamas. It has about a 70% chance to develop into a tropical depression over the next 5 days as it moves northwest. It’s being called Invest 95-L. Most of our forecast models take the system over Florida, then either into the Gulf of Mexico this week into the weekend or northwest into Florida into Georgia. We’ll have to watch it closely. Depending on the track, parts of South Carolina could pick up on some of the moisture. Again, we’ll watch it.