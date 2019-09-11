First Alert Forecast: More Hot, Humid Days Ahead

Unseasonably Hot Temperatures Roll On
A strong ridge of High pressure will continue to rule the forecast over the southeast. We’ll continue to see daytime Highs in the Middle to Upper 90s, with the Heat Index of 100-105 degrees. This is about 10 degrees above our normal Highs in the Middle to Upper 80s
High pressure looks to move to our East by late Friday, this will allow a cold front to move into the state. The front, along with more moisture being pumped in from the High to the East, will give us a better chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms with a slight cool down as Highs fall to the Upper 80s to Near 90 for the weekend.
We will also have to keep an eye on the Gulf as it appears Low pressure may develop in the central Gulf and move NNW. Not certain if it will take place, however it needs to be watched.
Weather Highlights:
- Hot and Humid days continue
- Highs in the Middle to Upper 90s
- Heat Index of 100+ the next few days.
- Better chance of showers and thunderstorms by the weekend
- Watching the Gulf
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Hot and humid. 20% chance of isolated showers. Highs Middle 90s. Heat Index of 102 degrees
Tonight: Clear. Patchy fog toward daybreak. Lows Middle 70s
Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot! Highs Middle 90s Heat Index 102
