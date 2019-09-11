Bond denied for 25-year-old accused of shooting a man in the head

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 25-year-old man was denied bond by a judge after the man was accused of attempted murder.
Authorities arrested Larry Alston, Jr. after a man was shot twice in the head at the 4000 block of Lester Drive on August 11. Investigators believe the victim was trying to break up an altercation between Alston and a friend at the time of the shooting.
The victim has been treated and released from a local hospital.
Alston has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Alston is currently detained at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.