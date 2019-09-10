Westwood High student charged with making threats at school, carrying knives on campus

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old Westwood High student was charged Tuesday by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for bringing knives to school and threatening to shoot up the school.
Officials said a school resource officer was told by school administrators about the threat. Another student overheard the threat and told their parents and school staff.
The 15-year-old was interviewed by officials about the threats and he admitted to doing so saying it was “just a joke.” However, officials said the student also had two knives in his possession.
In a letter sent to parents Tuesday morning, Westwood principal Dr. Cheryl Guy told parents there was “no immediate threat or danger to our school” and school officials are “following district procedures and board police in administering disciplinary consequences.”
The 15-year-old was released and is now in the custody of his parents.
