‘This is so crazy’: Teacher gives birth on sidewalk outside school

DENVER (Video from KMGH via CNN) -A sixth grade English teacher in Colorado inadvertently gave birth outside her school after mistaking labor pains for false contractions, according to reports.
Lindsay Agbalokwu woke up with cramps Tuesday but didn't believe they were labor pains, so she went ahead to school.
Those pains strengthened once she got to DSST: Conservatory Green Middle School, Yahoo Lifestyle reported.
"All of a sudden, it was just so much pressure and pain," she told KMGH-TV. "I was like, 'I think she's coming now! I think we need to just call 911.'"
She then gave birth to her daughter Zara, who weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces, with school staff by her side.
She was born two weeks before her Sept. 17 due date.
“When she was ready, she just said, ‘Boom, I’m coming out!’” Agbalokwu told the TV station. “And I think it’ll be indicative of her personality to come, that she will be a firecracker. She’s gonna do great things.”
