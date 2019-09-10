Slight increases for some Lexington County customers who live in Curbside Waste Collection Districts

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -Effective Oct. 1, customers who live in Curbside Waste Collection Districts 2, 3, 4 and 7 and who subscribe to curbside collection service will experience a slight rate increase as shown below.
The increase in rates reflects a CPI increase in expenses experienced by GFI-Waste Industries, which provides curbside collection services for these districts. The increase was requested by the service provider as outlined in their contract.
Customers with questions about billing or service should contact GFI-Waste Industries at (803) 935-0249. Customers with questions about District boundaries should contact Lexington County Solid Waste Management at (803) 755-3325.
Click here to view the interactive Solid Waste District Lookup map.
