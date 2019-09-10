SC politician bit by copperhead snake at Lexington home

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina state representative is recovering from a copperhead snake bite.
State Rep. Chris Wooten (R-District 69) posted on social media that he went out to walk his dog around 8 p.m. Sunday when he stepped on a copperhead in his yard.
Wooten said he killed the snake and drove to the ER, where doctors started him on anti-venom.
WIS confirmed Wooten is out of the hospital Tuesday and recovering at home.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.