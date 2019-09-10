Report: Messages released revealing lobbying that took place before selecting Caslen as UofSC president

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Emails and text messages from members of the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees show the lobbying that happened among themselves before selecting Bob Caslen as the university’s new president, according to a report.
According to an article from The Post & Courier published on Tuesday, the messages show lobbying, insults of fellow board members, and debating liberal bias on college campuses during the process.
Concerns regarding the controversial hiring process previously surfaced. Among those concerns are questions from the university’s accreditors about the possible involvement of Governor Henry McMaster in the process.
One message from a board member said “Henry’s willing to do anything else we need to recruit Caslen,” according to the report.
Caslen took office at the University of South Carolina on August 1 replacing Dr. Harris Pastides, who retired from the position.
