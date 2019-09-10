Police: School bus collides with car near AC Flora High

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Falcon Drive has been closed after a school bus collided with a car near AC Flora High School.
According to Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy, the driver of the car pulled out in front of the school bus on Falcon Drive around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.
Two people who were in the car have been taken to receive medical attention. In total, Sealy there were 15-20 students were on the bus. Of those who were on the bus, Sealy said five of those students were taken to be checked out. However, officials have not confirmed if the students attend AC Flora.
The status of each person taken to receive medical attention has not been confirmed. However, officials believe the roadway will be open soon.
