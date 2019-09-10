Orangeburg Co. Coroner identifies second victim killed in vehicle fire

Fire and flames generic (Source: Pexels)
By Emery Glover | September 10, 2019 at 3:21 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 3:21 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office have identified the second victim who died in a car fire on June 11.

Coroner Sean Fogle announced Tuesday as 36-year-old Joshua James of Orangeburg was identified using DNA results.

Previously, Fogle identified 31-year-old Richard Moody as the other victim who died in the vehicle fire.

Authorities arrested and charged 20-year-old Darius Strange with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive.

