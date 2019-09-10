Orangeburg Co. Coroner identifies second victim killed in vehicle fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office have identified the second victim who died in a car fire on June 11.
Coroner Sean Fogle announced Tuesday as 36-year-old Joshua James of Orangeburg was identified using DNA results.
Previously, Fogle identified 31-year-old Richard Moody as the other victim who died in the vehicle fire.
Authorities arrested and charged 20-year-old Darius Strange with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Investigators are still working to determine a motive.
