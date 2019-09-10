Officials release 911 calls made inside Forest Acres bank during robbery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - 911 calls made inside a Forest Acres bank during an armed robbery have been released.
The robbery occurred at the SC Federal Credit Union that occurred on February 5th.
In the recording, you can hear callers describing the scary situation as it was unfolding:
Dispacher: ″Forest Acres 911″
Caller: “Yes, we have a, we have a gun robbery in the bank please help us.”
Dispatcher: “Where?”
Caller: “Forest Drive. South Carolina Federal Credit Union. Please hurry up.”
Dispatcher: “Okay don’t hang up okay?”
Caller: “He has a gun”
Dispatcher: “What is he wearing?”
Caller: “He has a grey something with a hood.”
Dispatcher: “Wearing a gray hoodie”
Caller: “I have to go in case he comes here. I don’t want to be shot.”
Dispatcher: “Just do me a favor, you can leave the phone on and put it down so I can hear what’s going on?”
You can listen to the full recording below:
Forest Acres police say Samuel Neathery and Daisy Feliberty are both facing charges in connection with the robbery.
Neathery fled the scene after the robbery but was later caught in Florida in March. He was brought back to South Carolina where he remains behind bars in Richland County.
Daisy Feliberty was shot in the aftermath of the robbery and was booked into Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.
