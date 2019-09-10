First Alert Forecast: Get ready for more heat and humidity!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We don’t have a lot of heat relief in your First Alert Forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re expecting more hot, humid weather over the next several days.
· Highs will be in the mid 90s Wednesday through Friday. We’ll likely have heat index values in the triple digits.
· A few pop-up showers and storms are possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (20%). Slightly better rain chances move in by your weekend. Rain chances by the weekend are around 20-30%.
· Highs this weekend will be in the low 90s.
· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics for any potential tropical development.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog is possible. It will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low 70s.
The heat and humidity will continue for the rest of the work week. Highs will be in the mid 90s Wednesday through Friday. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits, so be careful in the heat. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday through Friday, but we’re not expecting a washout. The rain would be pop up in nature. Rain chances are around 20%.
This weekend, we’ll see highs in the lower 90s. Still, with the humidity, it will feel much hotter. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. A few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are possible, too. Rain chances are around 20-30% for now. We’ll keep an eye on your forecast.
We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. One area in particular is of interest near the Bahamas. It has about a 30% chance to develop over the next 5 days as it moves northwest. Most of our forecast models take the system over Florida, then into the Gulf of Mexico this week into the weekend. Again, we’ll watch it. If the system is named, its name would be Humberto.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Areas of Patchy Fog. Warm and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Hot & Humid. Stray Storm (20%). Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Isolated Storm (20%). Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index near 100.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
