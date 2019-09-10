First Alert Forecast: Feeling Every Bit of Summer This Week!

It Will Continue To Feel More Like July Than September!
A ridge of High pressure will continue to be over the southeast. This means there is no relief in sight to the hot and humid conditions, at least through the work week. The forecast reads more like July than the first few weeks of September. Daytime Highs in the Middle to Upper 90s, with the Heat Index of 100-105 degrees.
High pressure looks to move to our East by late Friday. This would allow for more moisture to move into the state giving us a better chance of afternoon thunderstorms and with that, lower daytime Highs as temperatures would fall back to the upper 80s.
Weather Highlights:
- Hot and Humid days ahead
- Highs in the Middle to Upper 90s
- Heat Index of 100+ the next few days.
- Better chance of showers and thunderstorms by the weekend
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Hot and humid. 20% chance of isolated showers. Highs Upper 90s. Heat Index of 103 degrees
Tonight: Clear. Patchy fog toward daybreak. Lows Middle 70s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot! Highs Middle 90s Heat Index 100
