Clemson continues stay at top of AP Top 25; Bama remains at No. 2

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Another week and another win for Clemson ensures the defending champions stay at the top of this week’s AP Top 25.
The Tigers took care of Texas A&M on Saturday with a 24-10 win. Dating back to 2014, Clemson is 11-3 against SEC opponents and they’ve won five straight games at home against SEC teams since that time.
Clemson now prepares for their first road game of the season against Syracuse.
Of the three losses the Tigers have suffered, two of them have been handed to them by Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. This past weekend, Bama defeated New Mexico State 62-10.
They now prepare for their road contest against South Carolina. It’ll be Alabama’s first trip to Columbia since the Gamecocks pulled off the upset in 2010 against the Tide.
The AP poll also saw LSU jump to No. 4 while Michigan fell to No. 10.
