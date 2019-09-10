Camden Police searching for missing, possibly endangered man

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden Police Department is asking for community assistance to locate a missing man that is possibly endangered.
Michael Stefhon Wall was last seen on the evening for September 8th.
Wall is described as a black male, 5′7, and 165 lbs.
Officials say he could be driving a white 2006 Honda Accord with South Carolina license plate KAK249.
Anyone with information about Wall’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Kershaw County Central Dispatch (for Camden PD) at 803-425-6035 or call 911.
