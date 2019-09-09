Viral ‘Myrtle Beach Jeep’ owners raise money for Hurricane Dorian relief

“He avoided me for a good hour or two because he didn’t know what to say and then police actually came to the house," the Jeep's owner told WMBF. "And they said, ‘Hey we found your Jeep on the beach.’ Then I called him and spoke to him and he told me exactly what happened. It’s probably going to end up being totaled. I didn’t want it totaled. The Jeep is an awesome Jeep."