Sunday night injury report; final word on Jake Bentley

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur) -South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentley is out for the season. The senior received a second opinion on the Lisfranc fracture in his left foot and the results confirmed what was initially feared, the Bentley will need season-ending surgery on his foot. Head coach Will Muschamp revealed the news on Sunday night during a teleconference with reporters.
Given that Bentley has only played in one game this season, he will have the opportunity to take a redshirt season and will have one year of eligibility remaining in college football.
“Jake Bentley is going to have surgery this week and is done for the season,” Muschamp said. "He and I talked today about that."
Muschamp added that nothing has been determined about Bentley's future beyond this season.
"That's not even on the table," Muschamp said. "Right now, it's a very difficult time. When I know something, I'll let you guys know. How about that?"
The injury, according to fourth-year head coach Will Muschamp, happened on the final play of the game in the loss to North Carolina the opening weekend of the season. The injury, however, wasn’t discovered until well after the game.
Senior defensive back A.J. Turner suffered a dislocated thumb early in the game. He was sent to a local hospital to get it reset, and will, according to Muschamp, be ready to play against the Crimson Tide.
“A.J. Turner had surgery to fix his thumb, but he practiced today,” Muschamp said. “He’s fine. It's nothing that's going to hold him out; he's fine.”
Offensive lineman Eric Douglas showed up to the game against Charleston Southern on a mobility scooter due to a right leg injury. He should, however, be able to play against the Crimson Tide as well. Muschamp said Douglas should be "fine" for the Alabama game, but he did not practice on Sunday night. After the team's off day on Monday, he is expected to practice on Tuesday.
One injury that was not disclosed on Saturday after the game but came to light on Sunday was that to placekicker Parker White. The junior converted on a 47-yard field goal attempt in the second half, but did not attempt a field goal or extra point the rest of the game.
“His hip has been a little sore,” Muschamp said. “He’s fine. He only kicked one day last week, he’ll only kick one day this week, but he’s fine.”
Muschamp said that Brad Johnson has a little bit of a groin injury.
"He did not practice tonight," Muschamp said of Johnson. "He's kind of dealing with it right now. He had it in training camp and it's flared back up."
Running back Deshaun Fenwick has a bit of a shoulder injury.
"Deshaun Fenwick has a little bit of a shoulder injury, but he's also dealing with some family issues," Muschamp said. "He's going to be fine, but he missed today and will be back tomorrow. He didn't dress on Saturday."
Wide receiver Randrecous Davis ran with the training staff on Sunday. "We feel like he might be able to play this week. I'll know more on Wednesday.
With Bentley on the bench, the Gamecocks turned to true freshman Ryan Hilinski as the starting quarterback. Hilinski completed 24-of-30 passes for 282 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed once for four yards, which was also went for his first career touchdown scored.
Bentley, who completed 16 of 30 passes for 142 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions during the loss to North Carolina, has a 19-14 career record as the starting quarterback at South Carolina. Entering the year, he ranked second in completion percentage (62.8), third in pass completions (610) and passing touchdowns (54), fourth in passing yards (7,385), pass attempts (972), and touchdowns responsible for (62), and fifth in total offense (7,533).
