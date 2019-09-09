Sumter Police: shooting incident that killed two people, wounded others gang related

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting incident that killed two people and wounded at least three others was related to gang activity, according to the Sumter Police Department.
On September 8th, around 1:30 a.m. officers responded to the Hop In on the 1000 block of Broad St.
Gregory Middleton, 30, was pronounced dead on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
Michael Rogers, 30, was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital where he was pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Diontrae Epps, 26, and Christopher Ford, 22, remain in a Columbia area hospital in critical condition.
An unidentified 19-year-old was treated and released for minor injuries suffered in the commotion. It was determined he was not struck by gunfire.
Autopsy’s for Middleton and Rogers have been scheduled for September 10th at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Officers believe a rap video titled “Boost the Murder Rate,” which features an individual involved, as well as robberies targeting rival groups led to the shooting.
Three black males are wanted in connection with this incident:
Keyonte Markees McGee, 27, of 17 Camelia St., Sumter, wanted on a family court bench warrant.
Ellquin Carban Williams, 18, of 920 Utah Circle, Sumter, wanted for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Devante Antonio Wilson, 21, of 15 Lenoir St., wanted for attempted armed robbery-1 st degree and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Sumter Police officers are looking for and working to identify individuals associated with these groups. Several have outstanding warrants for unrelated crimes inside and outside of the city.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. An up to $5,000 cash reward is being offered for information that can lead to arrests in this case.
