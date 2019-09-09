Semi driver dies in fiery crash on I-26 West near I-95 interchange

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on Interstate 26 on Monday morning claimed the life of a truck driver and closed the interstate for hours.
The wreck happened around 4:40 a.m. on I-26 West at the 169 mile marker, which is near the I-95 interchange.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Jeep and a tractor trailer collided this morning, causing the semi to catch fire.
The driver of the semi died on the scene, SCHP said. He or she has not been identified.
Emergency crews rushed the driver of the Jeep to the hospital. Troopers have not shared his or her condition.
It took until about 2:45 p.m. for emergency crews to clean up and clear the scene. Traffic is OK now.
SCHP is investigating what caused the crash.
