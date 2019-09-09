Ridge View High hosts annual event for former student Gabbiee Swainson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the seventh year, Ridge View High School hosted its annual Cuts for Gabbiee event in honor of Gabbie Swainson.
Swainson was 15-years-old and about to be a sophomore at Ridge View when she was kidnapped and murdered in 2012. She was missing for about a year before her killer led police to her body.
Her death shook the community and also brought them together.
Cuts for Gabbiee raises money for the Gabbiee Swainson Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded every year to two seniors.
“Keith Middleton and a local group of barbers came to Ridgeview with the idea of having Cuts for Gabbiee," Ridge View High Assistant Principal Marlon Thomas explained. "It was an idea that was created by our community to bring our community together during a tough time. So they came together and said let’s do something that’s special for her and for her parents. And as a result we created a scholarship in memory of her.”
Ridge View High Barber Instructor Carlos Howard added: “I think it’s wonderful to see the support of the community, that’s one of the biggest things. Also for the students to actively be involved on the floor, performing the services so I think that’s a wonderful thing also."
Thomas said at least 80 people got a haircut Sunday.
