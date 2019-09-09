Police want help finding shoplifting suspect accused of stealing from Lowe’s

Police say the man stole nearly $2,000 in equipment from the Lowe's on Two Notch Road near I-20. (Source: RCSD)
By Laurel Mallory | September 9, 2019 at 3:25 PM EDT - Updated September 9 at 3:25 PM
Anyone who recognizes this man should call police.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man caught on camera stealing from a Lowe’s in Richland County is wanted by police.

The crime happened Sunday, Aug. 25 around 10 a.m. at the Lowe’s on Two Notch Road near the I-20 interchange, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say a man stole two Pro Mig 180 welders worth $1,418.00 and a Kobalt Utility Mixer worth $359.00.

Surveillance video shows the suspect leaving the store without paying and driving off in a gold passenger van with paper tags, deputies said.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows anything about the crime should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

