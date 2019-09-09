Police: Hostage held in SC home freed, armed man arrested following 3 hour standoff

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Police have arrested a man who they say fired a gun at them and then barricaded himself in a home while holding a woman hostage.
The situation unfolded on Golf View Road just outside Newberry. That’s off Fairway Drive near the Country Club of Newberry.
Deputies were first called to the home around 7:30 p.m. because of a report of gunshots.
When they arrived, witnesses told police the shooting was part of a domestic dispute involving a man, who was armed, and a woman who was inside a home.
The man has since been identified as Dean Ryan Daugherty, 46, of Newberry.
Daugherty shot at deputies from the doorway of his home shortly after they arrived, according to a post from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.
After that, he went back inside the home and police said they heard another gunshot.
That’s when deputies set up a perimeter around the home and tried to get Daugherty to come out and surrender. He refused, NCSO said.
Deputies said the suspect kept coming to the window with a gun in his hand, but would not come out of the house.
During the standoff, the woman locked herself in a bedroom because deputies said she was scared of Daugherty.
Around 9 p.m., SLED agents entered the home and got her out safely. She was not hurt.
It wasn’t until 10:30 p.m. that another team of SLED agents went into the home and took Daugherty into custody.
Daugherty faces charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, discharging a weapon under the influence of alcohol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Newberry County deputies, Newberry Police Department officers and SLED agents all responded.
