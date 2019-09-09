Plan for Taliban meeting latest bold Trump gamble to unravel

Some administration officials, including national security adviser John Bolton, did not back the agreement with the Taliban as it was written, the official said. They didn't think the Taliban can be trusted. Bolton advised the president to draw down the U.S. force to 8,600 — enough to counter terror threats — and "let it be" until a better deal could be hammered out, the official said. Pompeo said he didn't know if Trump will follow through on his pledge to reduce the number of U.S. troops there from 14,000 to 8,600.