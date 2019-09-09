Midlands families become first to benefit from eWIC program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina families in the Midlands with WIC benefits will be able to go through checkout lines much faster.
September 6th marked the completion of the first phase of the SC WIC team’s e-WIC project.
It allows participants to redeem their monthly benefits through an electronic benefit transfer system.
Midlands health clinics will issue eWIC cards that can be used to buy certain foods at WIC-approved grocery stores.
Regions involved include Aiken, Barnwell, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry, Richland, Saluda, and York counties.
“In May we began testing the new system with our Kershaw County pilot and now we’re moving across the region,” said state WIC director Berry Kelly said. “Both our participants and vendors are excited about this transition as it will make the shopping experience simple and fast.”
Families with e-WIC cards can shop at all WIC-approved corporate stores including Bi-Lo, Food Lion, Kroger, Lowes Foods, Publix, Target, and Walmart.
A federal mandate has been put in place by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the federal office that funds WIC Services.
The goal is for all WIC agencies across the nation to be EBT compliant by the year 2020.
