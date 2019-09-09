Juul warned over claims its e-cigarette is safer than smoking

The agency's warning letter highlights an incident recounted by two New York high school students during a congressional hearing in July. The students said a representative of Juul was invited to address the school as part of an assembly on mental health and addiction issues. During the presentation, the students said the representative told them the company's product was "totally safe." The representative also showed students a Juul device and claimed the FDA "was about to come out and it was 99 percent safer than cigarettes."