It’s national suicide awareness week. These inmates are looking out for those who feel hopeless.

“It just helps them to get something off their mind, so as I listen and gain their trust in that way, I’m able to speak more life into them that way,” one inmate said. “Sometimes that’s all they need is someone to listen, they feel like they’re abandoned, they have no hope, they feel like nobody cares and they feel like they’re at the breaking point of their lives. And when they’re at their breaking point in their life they have nothing else to do other than resort back to harming themselves because they feel like they’re all alone.”