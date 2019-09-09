First Alert Forecast: Summer heat and humidity continue this week

Temperatures Going Up…Along With The Heat Index
High pressure will rule the forecast over the next several days with Carolina sunshine and HOT summer temperatures, daytime Highs in the Middle to Upper 90s. The humidity is back as well, that means we’ll have a Heat Index returning to 100+ degrees. Only isolated showers could pop up with daytime heat and humidity, however no bi storms/rainfall expected.
Summer is not done yet, so prepare for some mighty HOT and Humid days this week. We’ll see things cool down a bit by the weekend.
Weather Highlights:
- HOT week ahead!
- Highs in the Middle to Upper 90s
- Heat Index of 100+ the next few days.
- Continued above normal temperatures much of next week
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun and Clouds. 20% chance of isolated showers. Highs Upper 90s. Heat Index of 103 degrees
Tonight: Clear. Lows Lower 70s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs Middle to Upper 90s
