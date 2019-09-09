FDA warns public to not eat Kroger tuna steaks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Food and Drug Administration is advising Kroger shoppers to not eat any recently-purchased yellowfin tuna steaks.
Eating the tuna may cause scrombroid poisoning, which comes from eating fish that wasn’t properly refrigerated.
The symptoms of scrombroid are similar to an allergic reaction and can show up within a few minutes to an hour after eating. Patients can get a flushed face, headache, heart palpitations, itching, blurred vision, cramps and diarrhea.
The tuna could have been purchased at the seafood counter or pre-seasoned in store-prepped styrofoam trays. The sell-by dates range from Aug. 29 to Sept. 14.
The contaminated tuna was distributed to Kroger locations in multiple states, including South Carolina.
Anyone who purchased yellowfin tuna steaks from Kroger in South Carolina should throw away the fish or take it to the store for a refund.
Several people who got scrombroid poisoning were reported to have consumed tuna steaks from three different Kroger stores in Ohio.
Those who have symptoms of scrombroid poisoning after eating tuna purchased at Kroger should go to the doctor and report their illness to their local health department.
People normally get better within 12 hours, and the illness can be treated by taking antihistamines.
Read more about the recall on the FDA’s website.
