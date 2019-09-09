Darla Moore School of Business offers pathway for Midlands Tech students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business and Midlands Technical College is now offering a transfer pathway that will allow MTC students to transfer into the Moore School’s operations and supply chain program.
The partnership was made official today at a signing event at MTC’s Learning Resource Center.
Students enrolled at Midlands Technical College who choose the pathway will start their first two years earning an associates degree in arts with a concentration in business before transferring to the Moore School for their third and fourth years of coursework.
“We are really excited about this opportunity to help the businesses and industries in our state and especially our community to grow," Midlands Technical College President Ronald Rhames said. "We know that there are a lot of jobs related to the expansion of logistics, the need for supply chain managers and so this is an opportunity to increase that supply chain for graduates of these programs.”
This pathway was created, in part, because the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a faster than average job growth outlook in the operations and supply chain field, which globally employs people in diverse industries and businesses.
