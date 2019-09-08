Sumter Police investigating shooting that killed two people, wounded others

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that killed two people and wounded at least three others.
Around 1:30 a.m. this morning officers responded to the Hop In on the 1000 block of Broad St.
Gregory Middleton, 30, was pronounced dead on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. Next of kin has been notified.
Michael Rogers, 30, was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital where he was pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Autopsy's for both victims have been scheduled for September 10th at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
This incident is being investigated by Sumter Police, as well as, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.
