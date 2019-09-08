First Alert Forecast: Tracking more hot, humid weather this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brace yourself! We’re tracking more hot, humid weather over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re expecting hot, humid weather over the next several days.
· Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Heat index values will be in the triple digits.
· Highs will be in the 90s for most of the work week.
· Rain chances will remain low, only increasing to 20% Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances increase to 30% next weekend.
· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics with Invest 94-L, which could strengthen into a named storm over the next several days in the Atlantic Ocean.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Sunday, expect a mix of sun and clouds across the Midlands. We’ll watch the radar today. Most areas should be dry, but with a lot heat and humidity in place, a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies. It will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
Stay safe from the heat this week! On Monday and Tuesday, we’ll see highs in the mid 90s. The humidity will make it feel much hotter. In fact, on Monday, heat index values will be in the triple digits. An isolated shower or storm could also develop. Rain chances are around 20% for both Monday and Tuesday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies.
The heat and humidity will continue for the rest of the work week. In fact, highs will be in the low to mid 90s Wednesday through Friday. Isolated showers are possible Friday.
Next weekend, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a chance of showers and storms.
We’re also keeping an eye on a tropical wave developing west of the Cape Verde Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. The wave has a 40% chance of developing into a named system over the next 5 days as it travels west across the tropical Atlantic Ocean. We’ll watch it closely for you. The next name on the Atlantic Hurricane List is Humberto.
Today: Sun & Clouds. Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid/upper 90s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Warm and muggy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low/mid 90s.
