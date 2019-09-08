First Alert Forecast: Tracking more hot, humid weather this week

As we move through your Sunday, expect a mix of sun and clouds across the Midlands. We’ll watch the radar today. Most areas should be dry, but with a lot heat and humidity in place, a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies. It will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.