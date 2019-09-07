Woman injured in shooting at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman is recovering from being shot at an apartment complex in north Columbia on Friday night, the Columbia Police Department said.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. at 100 Lorick Circle, which is the Latimer Manor apartments. That’s near Hyatt Park.
Police said the woman was shot in the lower part of her body, but she is expected to survive.
Investigators are working the scene. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the crime should call the anonymous tipline at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).
