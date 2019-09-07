OCSO make arrest in connection with bodies found in burned vehicle

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrested in connection with two bodies found in a burned-out vehicle.
“It may seem at times as if nothing is moving in a case,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But then that one piece of evidence we need is developed and the case moves to a solution.”
Darius Strange, 20, has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
According to officials, OCSO and Highway Patrol were notified in the early morning hours of June 11th after the Department of Public Safety extinguished a car fire just off a grassy area next to Ridgewood Drive.
DPS reported that two severely burned victims were found inside the vehicle. The vehicle was later identified as an unknown model Cadillac that was burned from the inside passenger cabin to the trunk area.
Due to the conditions of the victims, were not identified until August. The victims were identified as a 31-year-old male and a 36-year-old male.
OCSO investigators questioned Strange on Friday after deciding he was a person of interest early on in the investigation.
Investigators are still trying to determine a motive.
