Man found guilty of woman’s murder in 2017 shooting that left married couple dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a year after a shooting in a Columbia intersection that left a married couple dead, a jury convicted a man in the woman’s murder.
Ricardo Middleton was found guilty of the murder of Sydni Collins. But she wasn’t the only victim of the July 27, 2017 shooting.
Sydni and Aaron Collins died in the shooting. Their friend, Ricky Montgomery, was also injured but not shot.
Police said Middleton killed the couple and pistol-whipped Montgomery.
The jury found Middleton not guilty of attempted murder of Montgomery.
Jurors could not come to a unanimous decision on the murder charge for Aaron Collins’ death.
Middleton will be sentenced at a later date.
Police said Middleton was in a different motorcycle club from the couple and Montgomery.
The 2017 shooting happened after a fight at a restaurant that was hosting a bike club event, police said.
Aaron Collins and Montgomery confronted a member of Middleton’s bike club before the shooting, but left the restaurant shortly after that.
When the victims left on motorcycles, police said Middleton followed them in a car.
The shooting happened when the motorcyclists stopped at an intersection. Police said Middleton got out of his car and knocked out Montgomery using his gun.
That’s when Sydni Collins got off the back of Aaron’s bike and reached for her weapon. Middleton shot her twice, killing her.
During the commotion Aaron Collins was shot five times and killed.
Middleton was tracked down by police five days later and arrested.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.