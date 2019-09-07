Lawrence, Ross shine for No. 1 Clemson in 24-10 win over No. 12 Texas A&M

Lawrence, Ross shine for No. 1 Clemson in 24-10 win over No. 12 Texas A&M
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is seen during second-quarter action against Texas A&M in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA) (Source: Travis Bell)
By Emery Glover | September 7, 2019 at 7:09 PM EDT - Updated September 7 at 7:12 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence accounted for two touchdowns to help No. 1 Clemson defeat No. 12 Texas A&M on Saturday.

Lawrence finished the day 24-of-35 for 268 yards with a passing touchdown and an interception. Also leading the way for the Tigers was sophomore wide receiver Justyn Ross with seven catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Kellen Mond finished the day 24-of-42 passing for 236 yards including a passing touchdown and an interception.

Clemson moves to 2-0 and will travel to Syracuse next Saturday.

Check back later for the full update.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.