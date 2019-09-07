First Alert Forecast: Get Ready To Sizzle! Hot Temps Are Back

Summer Temperatures Stick Around For Awhile
Dry High pressure will rule the forecast over the next several days with Carolina sunshine and HOT summer temperatures, daytime Highs in the Middle 90s. We’ll bring back a bit more humidity by Monday, that’s when we’ll start to have a Heat Index Near 100 degrees. Well above normal temperatures for much of next week.
Slight chance of showers by Tuesday, however it won’t be until late next week when we’ll have a decent chance of showers.
Weather Highlights:
- Great Summer weekend forecast
- Highs in the Middle 90s
- Above normal temperatures much of next week
Forecast:
Today: Sunny. HOT! Highs Middle 90s
Tonight: Fair. Lows Near 70
Sunday: Sunny and HOT! Highs Middle 90s
Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs Middle 90s
