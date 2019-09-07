Evacuees return, state officials assess Dorian’s impact on the Palmetto State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With mandatory evacuation orders lifted for the coast, many of the evacuees who left the coast are expected to head back home this weekend.
Governor Henry McMaster (R-South Carolina) toured some of the locations impacted by Dorian and met with county officials in Horry, Georgetown, and Charleston counties Friday.
At the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia work continues. Kim Stenson is the Director of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. He said, “We’re very fortunate we were on the right side of the storm to have less damage. We were lucky in this particular instance.”
Dorian brought some strong winds, heavy rains and storm surge to parts of our coast. Damage assessments are beginning to come in he said.
As of Friday afternoon, Stenson said the reports have been relatively light.
There are also no reported deaths related to Dorian in South Carolina.
Thousands of people will be heading home over the next few days officials said. They expected heavy traffic on re-entry routes like I-26. They are asking drivers to be patient if they are taking I-26 East towards Charleston this weekend.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation said their lane reversals earlier this week went smoothly. They will take some lessons with them for the next time whoever.
Secretary Christy Hall said they could tweak lane reversal plans slightly in the near future. “I think with the change in population and with the changes we’ve had to the interstate since that plan was first developed, it might be time for us to make some fine-tune adjustments to the plan.”
Director Stenson said South Carolina stays ready. “This was our first time at bat this season. Hopefully, there won’t be another opportunity to do that. I’m very confident this group will continue to do well in every endeavor that we do from here on in.”
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.