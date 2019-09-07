Charleston residents cleaning up after Dorian thankful storm damage not worse

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - In Charleston on Friday, the sun came out and residents were able to start cleaning up after Hurricane Dorian.
On Bull Street, near the Avery Research Center, crews worked to repair two downed power poles and power lines.
Daron Lee Calhoun II works at the research center and checking on the building Friday.
“Just trying to check on the building to make sure everything is alright," he said. “After we saw the report yesterday, and with the wires being down, we wanted to make sure everything was OK as far as the exterior and also the interior of the building.”
In other parts of town, clean up was continuing right next to two big trees that fell on an apartment complex on Rutledge Avenue.
Businesses in the area had still not opened Friday, with boards and sandbags still up. But the flood water was pretty much gone.
Intersections that were closed Thursday due to water, like Cannon and President streets near MUSC, were back open to traffic.
Colonial Street, which also had some water, was dry, as well. Anna Crudup, who lives on Colonial, said her street faired well during the storm.
“The flooding was minimal," she said. "The king tide last week actually brought more on than the hurricane, so just windy. The neighbors have been super kind and helping us blow our yard and driveway. So yeah, just a little bit of outside clean up. We did a little better than we thought we did.”
At another home in town, Clark Hanger was cleaning out the plants in his back yard knocked over by Hurricane Dorian.
“There wasn’t damage like we’re accustomed to like in the old days," Hanger said. “There was leaves in the street, but no big trees on people’s houses that I could see. Flooding, totally at a minimum. Two years ago, during I think it was called Irma? We were fine here, but just about 50 yards that way, soaked. Knee high, sometimes waist high. People were getting around in canoes, and kayaks.”
The consensus from residents was that while Charleston saw damage, as a whole, they say the city dodged the brunt of Dorian’s impact.
