CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Robber uses shotgun to hold up SC gas station

GABLE, S.C. (WIS) - Police hope to find a man who was caught on camera robbing a gas station with a shotgun.
It happened at a gas station on Myrtle Beach Highway (378) just off I-95 around 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of the robbery showing a man wearing a mask barging into the store with a shotgun.
On the video, the clerk is seen sitting in a chair behind the counter. He doesn’t seem to respond much to the man, who hastily grabs the cash box and rips it off the counter, carrying it with him as he leaves.
The suspect had a bandage on his right arm and police said he was seen in a white, newer model Nissan Altima.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows anything about this robbery should call SCSO at 803-436-2000.
