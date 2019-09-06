Two dead in shooting in far eastern Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police found two people dead in a home in far eastern Richland County on Friday morning.
The shooting was reported around 6:15 a.m. on Summit Ridge Circle. That’s off Summit Ridge Drive and Summit Parkway between Lake Carolina and Sandhill.
Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office discovered two people dead in a home there. Investigators are calling it a “domestic incident.”
The people who died have not been identified.
No further details were shared. Police said they will release more information as the investigation allows.
