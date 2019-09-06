Tennessee teams deploy for Hurricane Dorian’s mid-Atlantic coast impact

NASHVILLE, T.N. (WIS) - The State of Tennessee sent critical emergency management and medical assistance to the Carolinas Thursday and again Friday to assist with Hurricane Dorian’s coastal impact.
A 30-member nurse strike team from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) left Thursday for Raleigh, North Carolina, to provide medical care to Hurricane Dorian survivors. The team included 25 nurses and five emergency response coordinators (ERC) from TDH locations across the state. ERCs will provide logistical and communication support to allow the nurses to focus on nursing.
A five-person incident management team (IMT) will deploy Friday to Columbia, South Carolina to assist local and state logistics and response efforts. The IMT includes four staff members from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and one emergency manager from Moore County.
These teams join the 129 ambulance, swift-water rescue, and emergency management personnel who deployed into the southeast last weekend and earlier this week to support emergency response efforts for Hurricane Dorian.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is coordinating Tennessee’s Hurricane Dorian deployments through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), the nation’s state-to-state mutual aid system.
