S.C. man wanted on 6 warrants apprehended by police, charged with attempted murder

REMBERT, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted on warrants dating back to 2017 was taken into custody by Sumter Police on Thursday.
Treman Antonio Dennis, 34, is accused of domestic violence and attempted murder, among other things.
His most recent warrants stem from a fight on Sept. 2 during which police say Dennis shot a man.
The warrant states Dennis and the man got into a physical altercation near Spencer and Sylvia roads in Rembert when Dennis went into a home and got a gun. Police say the victim was getting into his car when Dennis shot him.
That man was taken to a hospital. Police have not released his condition.
Just one day before that fight, additional warrants state Dennis grabbed a woman by the hair and neck several times, threatening to kill her and “shoot up her house.”
Police say that happened on TB Wright Road on Sept. 1.
When the woman tried to get away from Dennis, police said he grabbed her by the hair again. As the woman drove away, Dennis threw a bottle at her car, causing about $350 worth of damage to the driver’s side window, the warrant states.
Dennis also faces charges related to a March 2017 incident when police say he was driving without a license and fled from officers who tried to pull him over.
Police arrested Dennis on Thursday and charged him with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, third degree domestic violence, malicious injury to property, driving under suspension and failure to stop for a blue light.
He’s being held in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
