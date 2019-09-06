Person killed in early morning crash on I-26 near Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A person driving on Interstate 26 died in a crash Friday morning.
It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-26 East about three miles east of Orangeburg, South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.
Only one person was in the car, a Ford Ranger, when it crashed.
Troopers said the car ran off the road into the median, overturned and caught fire.
The person died on the scene. He or she has not been identified.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
