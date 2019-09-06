McMaster: No deaths in S.C. from Dorian’s impact

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Hurricane Dorian’s impact on the South Carolina coastline did not result in any deaths or serious injuries.
That was the announcement S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster made at the Horry County Emergency Operations Center on Friday following a meeting with local officials on area damages.
“Fortunately, the damage was not nearly as bad as it could have been,” McMaster said. “The eye of the hurricane stayed away from us.”
One area along the Grand Strand where Dorian’s effects were felt the strongest was North Myrtle Beach.
Mayor Marilyn Hatley said a tornado touched down in the city, causing damage to nine condo buildings. Of those, two had to have the power cut off, forcing around eight families to move, she said.
Three mobile homes also lost their roofs, according to Hatley. She added there was significant beach erosion and that city officials had been in contact with the Army Corps of Engineers.
Regarding the apparent tornado, officials with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., said they are planning on doing damage surveys in North Myrtle Beach and Little River on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.